close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Triple talaq

Centre likely to move Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday

The BJP has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in both the Houses on Tuesday and support the bills introduced by the government.

Centre likely to move Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday
File photo

New Delhi: The Central government is likely to move the Triple Talaq Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, sources said.

The BJP has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in both the Houses on Tuesday and support the bills introduced by the government.

The Lok Sabha had on July 25 passed the Bill to criminalize Triple Talaq amidst a walkout by Opposition members who accused the government of singling out a community.

The Bill was passed with 302 votes in favour and 82 against in a division.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, seeks to criminalize the act of instant divorce among Muslims with a three-year jail sentence for men who practice Triple Talaq, which has been made illegal by the Supreme Court.

Tags:
Triple talaqBJPRajya Sabha
Next
Story

IIT Bombay has a cattle problem, guards may be stationed to keep animals away

Must Watch

PT7M46S

DNA: Non Stop News, 29 July, 2019