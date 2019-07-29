Centre likely to move Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday

New Delhi: The Central government is likely to move the Triple Talaq Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, sources said.

The BJP has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in both the Houses on Tuesday and support the bills introduced by the government.

The Lok Sabha had on July 25 passed the Bill to criminalize Triple Talaq amidst a walkout by Opposition members who accused the government of singling out a community.

The Bill was passed with 302 votes in favour and 82 against in a division.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, seeks to criminalize the act of instant divorce among Muslims with a three-year jail sentence for men who practice Triple Talaq, which has been made illegal by the Supreme Court.