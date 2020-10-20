Centre making all efforts to ensure that COVID-19 vaccine, whenever launched, reaches every Indian: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday assured the people that the Centre is making all efforts to ensure that COVID-19 vaccine, whenever it is launched, reaches every Indian. In his address to the nation at 6 pm, the PM asked the people to follow strict guidelines.

He asked people to be careful as COVID-19 has bot ended, adding that "lockdown may have ended but the virus is still there". "If you are careless and moving around without mask, you are putting yourself, children, and the elderly at risk. This is not time to be careless or to believe that COVID-19 has ended. We must keep in mind that lockdown may have ended but the virus is still there," said PM Modi.

Speaking on recent videos and photos where people are seen not wearing masks, the PM said, "Of late we have seen videos that show many people have stopped taking precautions; this is not right. Recently, we saw many photos and videos where it is clearly seen that people are not careful anymore. This isn't right. If you step out without mask, you put your families at risk. We must remember - whether it is America or Europe, cases declined and then there was a sudden spike."

The PM also said, "In this festive season, markets are bright again but we need to remember that the lockdown might have ended but COVID-19 still persists. With efforts of every Indian over the last 7-8 months, India is in a stable situation we must not let it deteriorate." He added, "It is festival time and a period of happiness but even small negligence can bring us grief."

The COVID-19 fatality rate in India is 83 for one million population, while the figure is more than 600 in countries like USA, Brazil, Spain, said PM Modi. "India has a facility of more than 90 lakh beds for COVID-19 patients. There are 12,000 quarantine centres, around 2000 coronavirus testing labs. The number of tests will cross 10 crores soon. In our fight against COVID-19, rise in the number of tests has been our strength," said PM Modi.

He added, "All countries are working on a war-footing for making COVID-19 vaccine. Government is preparing for making the vaccine accessible to every Indian as soon as it is made available."

PM Modi also appealed to media and those on social media, that they should create awareness among people about the COVID-19. He reiterated to follow the COVID-19 guidelines like 'do guj ki doori', washing hands etc.

The PM also referred to 'Ramcharitmanas', that we should not take fire, enemy and illness lightly unless we completely get rid of them. PM Modi also referred to Saint poet Kabir Das, to convey the message that till we achieve success, we should take precautions.