Centre making mockery of federal structure: Arvind Kejriwal on CBI's standoff with Bengal govt

Amid the stand-off between the West Bengal government and the CBI, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the Centre was making a mockery of democracy and federal structure.

Kejriwal, who is known to share a good rapport with Banerjee, said he spoke to her and expressed solidarity.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi CM said, "Modi ji has made a complete mockery of democracy and federal structure. Few years back, Modi ji captured Anti- Corruption Branch of Del govt by sending paramilitary forces. Now, this. Modi-(Amit) Shah duo is a threat to India and its democracy. We strongly condemn this action."

"Spoke to Mamta didi and expressed solidarity. Modi-Shah duo's action is completely bizarre and anti-democracy," Kejriwal added.

In an unprecedented development Sunday evening, Banerjee sat on a dharna, protesting CBI's attempt to quiz Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar in connection with chit fund scams.

A CBI team, which went to Kumar's residence in the city's Loudon Street area, was denied permission, bundled into police jeeps and were whisked to a police station, officials said.

The CBI wants to quiz Kumar, who led a Special Investigation Team of West Bengal police probing the scams, regarding missing documents and files, according to officials.