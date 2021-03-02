हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Lok Sabha

Centre merges Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha television channels into Sansad TV

The government also said that retired IAS officer Ravi Capoor has been appointed as the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Sansad TV.

File photo

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday (March 2) said that it has merged two Parliament channels - Lok Sabha TV and the Rajya Sabha TV, which will now be called Sansad TV.

The government also said that retired IAS officer Ravi Capoor has been appointed as the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Sansad TV for a period of one year or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

The government in its order March 1 said, "Consequent upon the joint decision of the Chairman, Rajya Sabha and the Speaker, Lok Sabha to merge RSTV and LSTV into Sansad Television (Sansad TV)."

"Ravi Capoor, IAS (1986: Assam-Meghalaya) (Retd.) has been appointed as the CEO, Sansad TV, on contract basis, for a period of one year with immediate effect or until further orders, whichever is earlier," it added.

 

