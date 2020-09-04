हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi High Court

Centre moves Delhi HC for review of its direction to publish draft EIA in 22 languages

The Centre has moved a plea in the Delhi High Court seeking review of its direction to publish the draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) in all the 22 languages in the Eight Schedule of the Constitution.

Centre moves Delhi HC for review of its direction to publish draft EIA in 22 languages

New Delhi: The Centre has moved a plea in the Delhi High Court seeking review of its direction to publish the draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) in all the 22 languages in the Eight Schedule of the Constitution.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan on Friday issued notice to the environmentalist, on whose plea the high court had issued the direction, and sought his response by September 23.

The high court in its judgement of June 30 had extended till August 11 the date for giving comments and objections to the draft EIA.

It had also directed that the notification be published in all the 22 languages within 10 days of the verdict.

The June 30 order had come on the plea moved by environmental conservationist Vikrant Tongad.

The Centre had moved an appeal before the Supreme Court against the high court decision.

However, the plea was withdrawn after the apex court asked the Centre to first seek a review of the decision.

The Supreme Court, while giving the liberty to the Centre to move the high court, also put on hold any contempt proceedings against the government till it files a review plea. 

Tags:
Delhi High CourtEnvironment impact assessmentEIA
Next
Story

Situation alog LAC slightly tensed, jawans ready to deal with all challenges: Army chief General MM Naravane
  • 39,36,747Confirmed
  • 68,472Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT17M5S

Badi Bahas: How many pawn of China against India?