Centre mulls proposal to deploy cops with SPG experience on security duty during PM's visit to states

NEW DELHI: The central government is considering a proposal to deploy police officers with SPG experience for supplementing Prime Minister's security during his visit to the states.

The matter was discussed last year during DGPs/IGPs conference in Pune.

Center has also communicated to the states that a 'month-long trainer' course should be held for police officers on deputation to SPG and NSG immediately prior to their repatriation from the parent organisation, after repatriation they should impart training to the officers of their parent organization.

The main objective of this proposal is to strengthen state police forces by providing them first-hand experience of SPG skills to the state police.

"SPG to shoulder only PM's close proximity responsibility, while other protective duties should be handled by the state, using ex SPG and other trained personnel." said a source deployed in the central security establishment.

During the DGP/IGP Conference, PM Narendra Modi had emphasised on regular sharing of best practices to make policing more effective.

The PM also reiterated the need to use the latest technology, which can help improve the law and order situation.