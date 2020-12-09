Centre offers assurance on MSP, big change in APMC Act in written proposal to farmers

In a significant development, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday (December 9) prepared a proposal to bring amendments in farm laws in order to end the ongoing farmers' agitation at Delhi border. Sources said that Tomar has sent the proposal with amendments to Union Home Minister for his approval.

The Agriculture Minister will send the proposal to farmers' union after getting Shah's approval.

The farmers' union is set to hold discussions over the proposal sent by government and then decide their future course of action.

Here are 5 highlights of the proposal prepared by the Centre:

1. MSP will not go and the Centre will continue with MSP.

2. Big change in APMC law.

3. Private players will have to register themselves for business with farmers.

4. In contract farming, farmers will get the opportunity to approach normal court. The Centre will constitute a separate fast track court.

5. The Centre has agreed to levy tax on private players.

It may be recalled that the called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah with a select few farmers union leaders on Tuesday night ended in failure as farmer leaders rejected the government's offer to amend new farm laws, saying they would settle for nothing less than the scrapping of the legislations, while some threatened to boycott scheduled talks with ministers on Wednesday.

The meeting took place after a four-hour 'Bharat Bandh' observed by farmers and trade unions that affected normal life in some states. Negotiations are on to end the protests on Delhi's various borders by thousands of farmers that have been going on for 13 days.