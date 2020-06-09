HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ says Centre planning to reduce school syllabus, invites suggestions from teachers, educationists

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Tuesday said that the Centre is “planning to reduce the syllabus and instructional hours for schools in the next academic year.''

“In view of the current circumstances and after receiving a lot of requests from parents and teachers, we are contemplating the option of reduction in the syllabus and instructional hours for the coming academic year,” Pokhriyal said in a tweet.

In view of the current circumstances and after receiving a lot of requests from parents and teachers, we are contemplating the option of reduction in the syllabus and instructional hours for the coming academic year.@SanjayDhotreMP @HRDMinistry @PIB_India @MIB_India — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 9, 2020

The HRD Minister also invited suggestions from teachers and educationists in this regard and asked them to tag their posts with #SyllabusForStudents2020 on social media.

The Union HRD Minister took to Twitter to make these announcements.

I would like to appeal to all teachers, academicians, and educationists to share their point of view on this matter using #SyllabusForStudents2020 on MHRD's or my Twitter and Facebook page so that we can take them into consideration while making a decision.@DDNewslive — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 9, 2020

The tweets from the HRD Minister came following a meeting with the state education secretaries led by Anita Karwal, Secretary of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

During the meeting, topics like health and safety of students, hygiene measures and issues related to online or digital learning were discussed.

The Union Minister further said, “I would like to appeal to all teachers, academicians, and educationists to share their point of view on this matter using #SyllabusForStudents2020 on MHRD's or my Twitter and Facebook page so that we can take them into consideration while making a decision.”

It may be noted that the countrywide lockdown to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has derailed the academic schedule in all educational institutions. With the number of coronavirus patients increasing day by day, the Narendra Modi government had ordered the closure of all educational institutions on March 16 which was followed by a nationwide lockdown on March 25.

States are still figuring out how to deal with the disruptions in the schedule. Many states have passed their school and even college students without conducting exams. Some universities have resorted to online classes and exams to keep the academic calendar running.

As the lockdown further encroaches the academic schedule and with a decision yet to be made on reopening educational institutions, students and parents have been demanding a reduction in syllabus.