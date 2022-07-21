NewsIndia
WORLD PRESS FREEDOM INDEX

Methodology 'questionable, non-transparent': Centre rejects World Press Freedom Index report

According to the World Press Freedom Index, released in May, India's ranking dropped to 150th position from last year's 142nd rank among 180 nations.

Last Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 04:21 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • Anurag Thakur in Rajya Sabha said govt does not agree with World Press Freedom Index.
  • India's rank dropped to 150th position in this year's ranking.

Trending Photos

Methodology 'questionable, non-transparent': Centre rejects World Press Freedom Index report

New Delhi: The government on Thursday told Parliament that it does not agree with the conclusions drawn by 'Reporters Without Borders' in the World Press Freedom Index that ranked India 150th among 180 nations. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, said the government did not agree with the conclusions drawn by the organisation for various reasons including "very low sample size, little or no weightage to fundamentals of democracy, adoption of a methodology which is questionable and non-transparent".

Thakur was responding to separate questions put by Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and AAP member Sanjay Singh. 

ALSO READIndia slips to 150th position in 2022 World Press Freedom Index

The minister said the Government was committed to ensuring the right to freedom of speech and expression enshrined under Article 19 of the Constitution.

Thakur said the Press Council of India (PCI) has been set up under the Press Council Act, 1978 mainly to preserve the freedom of the press and improve the standards of newspapers and news agencies in the country.

He said the PCI looks into the complaints filed 'by the Press' regarding curtailment of press freedom.

Thakur said the PCI was also empowered to take suo moto cognizance in matters on the pressing issues concerning freedom of the Press and safeguarding of its high standards.

In response to Kharge's question on the arrest of journalists, the minister said the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) does not maintain data separately on attacks on journalists. According to the World Press Freedom Index, released in May, India's ranking dropped to 150th position from last year's 142nd rank among 180 nations.

World Press Freedom IndexCentral governmentIndiaAnurag Thakur

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 99% of world's population forced to breathe poisonous air, says report
DNA Video
DNA: Ocean warns humans over increasing garbage?
DNA Video
DNA: Punjab Police shot dead two killers of Moosewala in encounter
DNA Video
DNA: Dollar Vs Rupee -- How fall in currency will affect India?
DNA Video
DNA: Rupee Vs Dollar -- Why 'strong' India's rupee is 'weak'?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What does historical fall in rupee means, explains Anil Singhvi
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 20, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why silence in the country against the mining mafia?
DNA Video
DNA: Mining Mafia -- Analysis of India's biggest robbery
DNA Video
DNA: Who are looking at 'caste' of Agniveers?