Centre issues guidelines for Covid-19 vaccination of 12-14 years age group, check here

New Delhi: Ahead of the rollout of Covid vaccination for children aged 12-14 years, the Centre on Tuesday (March 15) released guidelines and said that only Corbevax vaccine would be administered to this group.

Covid-19 vaccination 12-14 years age group and precaution dose for all aged 60 and above will begin from March 16.

Check the Centre’s guidelines here

1. The beneficiaries in the 12-14 years age group will get two jabs of Biological E's intramuscular vaccine Corbevax at an interval of 28 days.

2. Precaution dose will be provided to all persons aged 60 years and above. The prioritization and sequencing of this shot would be based on completion of nine months -- 39 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose.

3. The same vaccine with which primary vaccination was done has to be administered for precaution dose.

4. All beneficiaries born in 2010 or earlier -- those who have already attained the age of 12 years -- will be able to register on CoWIN.

5. "The vaccination slots will be booked for 12-14 years age group for "CorBEvax" only through Co-WIN. Vaccinator has to ensure that the vaccine is administered to only those children who have completed the age of 12 years on the date of vaccination and if a child is registered but has not attained the age of 12 years, the vaccination is not to be given," the guidelines mentioned as per PTI.

6. Modes of registration-- Self-registration through an existing account on Co-WIN of a family member or by creating a new account through a unique mobile number (this facility is available for all eligible citizens presently). Onsite registration by the vaccinator in facilitated registration mode and appointments can be booked online or onsite (walk-in) for 12-14 years.

7. There are as many as 4.7 crore children aged 12 and 13 years in the country as of March 1, 2021.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV