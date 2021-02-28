Centre releases list of private hospitals that can participate in COVID-19 vaccination drive from March 1

New Delhi: The Centre has released a list of private hospitals that can participate in the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination program which aims to vaccinate the age-appropriate groups from Monday (March 1, 2021).

The private sector participation is being scaled up in the coronavirus vaccination program as over 10,000 hospitals under the Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY and 687 hospitals under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) can be used by states as COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs).

Come March 1, the nationwide vaccination program will be exponentially expanded to the following age-groups:

i) All citizens above 60 years of age, and

ii) Those within the age bracket of 45 to 59 years with specified co-morbidities.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Health Departments of the State Governments have already initiated dialogue with the given private hospitals so that they can be encouraged to participate in this drive as CVCs.

A list of all these private hospitals has been uploaded on the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and National Health Authority and can be accessed at:

1. https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/CGHSEmphospitals.xlsx

2. https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/PMJAYPRIVATEHOSPITALSCONSOLIDATED.xlsx

The Centre stated that in addition, there would be Government health facilities that will be used as CVCs such as medical college hospitals, district hospitals, sub-divisional hospitals, CHCs, PHCs, Health Sub Centers and Health and Wellness Centers.

"Georeference maps with GPS coordinates of all these health facilities have been prepared that will serve as CVCs and these Geo referenced maps are being shared with the States," said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

This is to be noted that the Government COVID Vaccination Centers will offer free vaccination for all, with the Centre bearing the full cost of the vaccination.

On the other hand, the states have been explained that the private hospitals functioning as CVCs can charge subject to a ceiling of Rs 250 per person per dose along with the electronic and financial management mechanism in this regard.

User names and passwords will be provided to the private facilities to facilitate the effective use of CoWIN 2.0, a software used to coordinate country's COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

All the private health facilities which will serve as Government COVID Vaccination Centers must also follow strict norms of due process, quality and safety including integration with the National Co-Win technology platform.

They should also have adequate space, adequate cold chain arrangements, an adequate number of vaccinators and support staff and adequate arrangements for addressing Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI).

The states, notably, have been explained three methods of registration - Advance Self Registration, Onsite Registration and Facilitated Cohort Registration.



