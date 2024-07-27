Centre Relocates 2,000 BSF Personnel From Odisha To Enhance Security In Jammu And Kashmir

NEW DELHI: In a swift response to recent terror attacks, the government has ordered the relocation of over 2,000 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel from Odisha to the volatile Jammu and Kashmir region along the India-Pakistan border, sources said on Saturday. This strategic move aims to bolster security and counter the escalating threats in the Union Territory.

Amid rising concerns over security breaches, the government has taken decisive action by directing the immediate movement of two BSF battalions, totalling more than 2,000 troops, from Odisha to Jammu, said the sources, adding the order was received by the force earlier this week from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). This decision follows a series of recent terror attacks in the Jammu region that have heightened security concerns.

The two battalions extracted from Odisha were previously engaged in anti-Naxal operations, and now they will fortify the defenses in the terror-stricken Jammu region. Official sources confirmed ANI seeking anonymity that the redeployment aims to enhance the security apparatus and curb the menace of terrorism threatening the Jammu and Kashmir.

"By reallocating these forces, the government intends to provide a robust security presence and mitigate the risks posed by the persistent terror activities. The swift execution of this order underscores the urgency and importance of safeguarding the region and ensuring the safety of its inhabitants. Such movements of troops are also part of force's strategic affairs that are taken time to time as per the need," said the sources.

The Centre's move comes days after Director General of the BSF Nitin Agrawal on July 21 reviewed the operational readiness of the troops deployed at the Jammu International Border. The BSF chief, who was on two-day visit to the border guarding force's Jammu frontier from July 20 to assess the security situation along the Jammu International Border, also engaged in detailed discussions with unit commandants, focusing on various operational aspects and the preparedness of the forces, said the force in a statement.

This review was part of an ongoing effort to ensure the security and efficiency of the BSF in maintaining border integrity and responding to any potential threats. BSF chief's visit was scheduled a day after the Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the functioning of Multi Agency Centre (MAC) of the Intelligence Bureau, directing agencies to increase engagement in the MAC and make a cohesive platform as well as to adopt a whole-of-the government approach towards national security.

Shah chaired the high-level meeting on July 20 evening in the national capital with heads of various security and law enforcement agencies including the BSF. While reviewing the overall internal security situation in the country and the fight against terrorism; the Home Minister also impressed upon all the participants to increase engagement in the MAC and make it into a cohesive platform that brings together all the law enforcement agencies, anti-drug agencies, cyber security and intelligence agencies, for decisive and prompt action.

The Home Minister stresses greater synergy between all the agencies to dismantle the terror networks and their supporting eco-system, to address the evolving security threat scenario of the country. The meeting was held in the wake of recent terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir within the span of a month which led to the deaths of several Indian Army personnel as well as innocent people raising question on security of the nation.