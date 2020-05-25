Centre reviews progress of relief, restoration work in cyclone Amphan-hit West Bengal

New Delhi: The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) under Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Monday (May 25) met again for the fourth time to review ongoing coordination efforts and restoration measures in the cyclone Amphan-hit areas of West Bengal.

A sum of Rs 1,000 Crores has already been released to the state government after the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who made an aerial survey and reviewed the relief efforts with the West Bengal government.

Chief Secretary of West Bengal thanked the Centre for the support provided for relief and restoration. Restoration of Power and Telecommunication infrastructure was stated to be a priority in the Cyclone affected areas of the State.

While Telecom connectivity has been restored in most areas, damages to the local power distribution network have affected the restoration of complete supply in some areas. The central government agencies along with teams from neighbouring states have been deployed in the restoration efforts.

Indian Army along with teams of NDRF and SDRF have been deployed in Kolkata, to help in carrying out road clearances.

Noting the progress made in restoration work, the Cabinet Secretary advised that complete power connectivity, telecom service, and drinking water supplies need to be restored on a priority basis.

Central agencies are ready to provide any further assistance that may be required by the state, the official note said, adding that adequate stocks of food grains have also been kept ready for supply based on the demand from the State.

Ministry of Home Affairs will also be sending a Central team soon to assess the damages.

Rajiv Gauba also suggested that the West Bengal government may indicate its additional requirements if any and directed the Central agencies to work in close coordination with the state government.

The state Chief Secretary participated in the NCMC meeting through Video Conference. Senior officers from the ministries of Home Affairs, Power, Telecommunications, Food and Public Distribution, Health, Drinking Water and Sanitation, Hqrs IDS, NDMA and NDRF attended the meeting.