Centre rolled back farm laws: Road ahead for protesting farmers

New Delhi: Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repeal of the three contentious farm laws, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, who led the protests at Singhu border for nearly a year, took to Twitter to declare that demonstrations will not be called off unless the legislation is suspended officially in the parliament.

Though the PMs’s announcement sparked celebrations among the protesters, farmer unions clarified that the impending events will not be called off. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella organisation representing the farmer unions, after its meeting on Sunday, said that it welcomes PM’s announcement but would continue to press for other demands including the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Here’s is the future course of action for the protesting farmers after PM Modi’s farm laws repeal announcement.

Protest Anniversary

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), on Saturday, said its scheduled programmes to mark the first anniversary of nationwide farmers’ protest will take place on November 27 and urged farmers to gather in large numbers at all protest sites for the celebrations.

Farmer Unions meeting

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s Balbir Singh Rajewal has announced that it will hold a meeting on November 27 to decide a future course of action.

Parliament march

Farmer Union Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Sunday said that it will proceed with the tractor march to parliament on November 29 despite the repeal of farm laws announcement.

Meanwhile, PTI reported quoting sources that the Union Cabinet is likely to approve bills for withdrawal of the three controversial farm laws in its meeting on Wednesday.

The three farm laws are- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

