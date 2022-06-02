Srinagar: Referring to the spate of targeted civilian killings and the pervasive atmosphere of fear in the valley, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah said, “I unequivocally condemn the brutal killing of Vijay Kumar, a bank manager in Kulgam.” “The killing spree and the pervasive fear among civilians, minorities and other soft targets belie the claims of the government that everything was normal in Kashmir. This is not the case. While our brothers and sisters are being targeted under daylight, the government has its head in the sand. This ostrich approach will push the situation to a point of no return,” the National Conference President added.

Expressing concern over the crumbling security scenario in Kashmir, Abdullah said, “An employee becomes a target in a busy office, or a cop gets killed at home, if this is the new face of normalcy, I cannot say anything. We feel sorry that innocent people are being killed one after another. Minorities are being killed. Police persons are being killed. Civilians are getting killed in targeted attacks.”

Addressing the meeting of the National Conference's provincial committee (Kashmir) at Nawa-e-Subah in Srinagar, he reiterated the party’s stand which is to peacefully fight for the restoration of J&K’s identity and dignity.

All the members present in the meeting unanimously passed two resolutions condemning the spate of targeted civilian killings and Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons to Farooq Abdullah.