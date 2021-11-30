Centre seeks names of 5 farmers' leaders to discuss MSP and other demands

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday (November 30) sought five names of the farmers’ leaders from the Sayunkta Kisan Morcha to constitute a committee to discuss MSP and other demands by the farm laws protesters, PTI reported.

The names of the farmers’ representatives for the discussions will be finalized in the SKM meeting on December 4, farmer leader Darshan Pal said on Tuesday.

The decision comes a day after the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 that aims to revoke the three controversial farm laws, was passed by both houses of the parliament.

"Today, the Centre has asked for five names from SKM for the committee that will deliberate on the issue of minimum support price (MSP) for crops. We have not yet decided on the names. We will decide this in our December 4 meeting," Pal told PTI.

Sayunkta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is an umbrella body of all the key farmers’ unions, has been spearheading the farmers’ protest for the past year.

The unions have been protesting against the three farm laws that were implemented by the parliament last year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19 announced that the three contentious laws will be rolled back.

The bill to revoke the laws was tabled by the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar on Monday in the parliament.

(With inputs from PTI)

