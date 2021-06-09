हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rakesh Tikait

Centre should have opened talks with Bengal farmers: Rakesh Tikait ahead of his meeting with CM Mamata Banerjee

Confirming his meeting with CM Banerjee, Tikait said he will meet the West Bengal CM around 3 pm on Wednesday (June 9).

Centre should have opened talks with Bengal farmers: Rakesh Tikait ahead of his meeting with CM Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi: Ahead of his meeting with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said that the central government must have open talks with the farmers of Bengal. 

Confirming his meeting with Banerjee, Tikait said he will meet the West Bengal CM around 3 pm on Wednesday (June 9). “We will talk about agriculture, health, education and the local farmers,” he was quoted as saying by ANI. 

“The government should have opened talks with the farmers of Bengal, over policy. In UP, meetings are held every month with the DC. DMs and officers of every department come there. This policy should be implemented in all states,” he added. 

Tikait had visited Bengal before the Assembly elections and campaigned for TMC. He visited hotly contested Nandigram, where Banerjee faced her protege-turned-adversary BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, and asked people to vote against BJP. 

Tikait has been at the forefront of the farmers' protests against the Centre's three farm laws. Banerjee has extended support to the protesting farmers, who have been demanding the government to repeal the three contentious agri laws. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rakesh TikaitMamata BanerjeeFarmers protest
Next
Story

Kamal Nath, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram

Must Watch

PT16M58S

Sources: Uttar Pradesh Congress Leader Jitin Prasad expected to join BJP soon