New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said that the Centre should produce evidence of the airstrikes conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on terror camps in Balakot.

Seeking satellite photographs of the strikes, Singh said, "I am not raising questions on the operation, but this the technical age and satellite pictures are possible."

The Congress leader cited how the United States had provided proof before the world on the killing of Osama bin Laden. "Like the USA had given solid proof of the Osama operation to the world, we should also do it for our airstrike," he said.

Indian fighters bombed Pakistan based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp near Balakot in Pakistan early on Tuesday. Pakistan retaliated by attempting to target Indian military installations on Wednesday, however, the IAF thwarted their plans.

The airstrikes by IAF, which escalated tensions between the two countries, came nearly 11 days after the JeM claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir that killed 40 soldiers.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)