Centre signs agreement with NDFB, ABSU to resolve Bodos issue in Assam

The Centre on Monday signed a tripartite agreement with all factions of banned insurgent organisation National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), including All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the national capital. The accord will provide political and economic benefits to the Bodos.

The tripartite agreement was signed by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, the top leadership of the four factions of the NDFB, ABSU, Joint Secretary in the Home Ministry Satyendra Garg and Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at 1.30 pm.

Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma added that the Assam government has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah to visit Kokrajhar on February 7. However, it is yet to be confirmed.

The home minister said due to the violence perpetrated by the Bodo militants, over 4,000 people lost their lives in the past few decades. Shah said no stone would be left unturned for the development of Assam and the Northeastern region.

After signing the agreement, Shah said, "Today Centre, Assam Govt and Bodo representatives have signed an important agreement. This agreement will ensure a golden future for Assam and for the Bodo people. 1550 cadres along with 130 weapons will surrender on January 30. As the Home Minister, I want to assure all representatives that all promises will be fulfilled in a time-bound manner."

"The Narendra Modi government has worked, abiding the policy of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas', in bringing out the region from unrest. Nine institutions have signed the accord jointly. Assam will move forward by remaining unbroken and safeguarding the rights of the people," he added.

"It is a historical accord," Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said and asserted that the pact will bring a comprehensive solution to the Bodo issue.

Sarma said that all stakeholders of the Bodo society have signed this agreement, reaffirming the territorial integrity of Assam.

The ABSU has been spearheading a movement for a Bodoland state since 1972.