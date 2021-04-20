Centre to announce nationwide lockdown to curb spread of COVID-19? PIB fact check here

New Delhi: Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country, a media report has gone viral that is claiming that the Centre is likely to announce a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The post has gone viral after India, going through the second wave of COVID-19, has been reporting over 2.5 lakh cases from the past few days. The unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases has also led several states and UTs to put a complete lockdown, while some have imposed a night curfew.

Is Centre going to announce countrywide lockdown to curb spread of COVID-19?

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check, which counters the misinformation on government policies and schemes, refuted the news report that claims that the Centre is likely to announce a nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus.

"A report claims that government is likely to announce a nationwide lockdown all across the country to curb the spread of COVID-19. PIB Fact Check: This claim is fake," it said.

India's 'double mutation' COVID-19 virus variant is worrying the world?

The Nodal agency for communicating to media on behalf of the Government of India also fact-checked a report which said that India's 'double mutation' COVID-19 virus variant is worrying the world. The PIB said that the headline is 'misleading' and that the double mutation has been found in several other countries as well.

A headline of a news report claims that India's 'double mutation' covid virus variant is worrying the world. #PIBFactCheck: This headline is #MISLEADING. The double mutation has been found in several other countries as well. Read here: https://t.co/JJiS6FAY38 pic.twitter.com/vfpwiRfTjD — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 19, 2021

Meanwhile, India's total COVID-19 caseload has crossed 1.50 crore, the figures from the Union Health Ministry showed on Monday (April 19, 2021) morning.

India, witnessing its worst phase of COVID-19, now has close to 20 lakh active cases after it recorded 2.73 lakh new coronavirus infections between Sunday and Monday morning.

India is the second-worst coronavirus-hit country in the world and has a total of 1,50,61,919 COVID-19 infections, of which, 19,29,329 are active cases, whereas, 1,29,53,821 people have recovered.