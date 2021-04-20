हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

Centre to announce nationwide lockdown to curb spread of COVID-19? PIB fact check here

The post has gone viral after India, going through the second wave of COVID-19, has been reporting over 2.5 lakh cases from the past few days.

File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country, a media report has gone viral that is claiming that the Centre is likely to announce a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. 

The post has gone viral after India, going through the second wave of COVID-19, has been reporting over 2.5 lakh cases from the past few days. The unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases has also led several states and UTs to put a complete lockdown, while some have imposed a night curfew.

Is Centre going to announce countrywide lockdown to curb spread of COVID-19? 

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check, which counters the misinformation on government policies and schemes, refuted the news report that claims that the Centre is likely to announce a nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus. 

"A report claims that government is likely to announce a nationwide lockdown all across the country to curb the spread of COVID-19. PIB Fact Check: This claim is fake," it said.

India's 'double mutation' COVID-19 virus variant is worrying the world?

The Nodal agency for communicating to media on behalf of the Government of India also fact-checked a report which said that India's 'double mutation' COVID-19 virus variant is worrying the world. The PIB said that the headline is 'misleading' and that the double mutation has been found in several other countries as well.  

Meanwhile, India's total COVID-19 caseload has crossed 1.50 crore, the figures from the Union Health Ministry showed on Monday (April 19, 2021) morning.

India, witnessing its worst phase of COVID-19, now has close to 20 lakh active cases after it recorded 2.73 lakh new coronavirus infections between Sunday and Monday morning.

India is the second-worst coronavirus-hit country in the world and has a total of 1,50,61,919 COVID-19 infections, of which, 19,29,329 are active cases, whereas, 1,29,53,821 people have recovered.

 

