Coronavirus

Centre to increase production of Covaxin to address shortage of COVID-19 vaccine

Dr Harsh Vardhan announced that COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' production will be increased to around 10 crore by September 2021.

Centre to increase production of Covaxin to address shortage of COVID-19 vaccine

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday (April 16) announced that the production of Covaxin will be increased from the current 1 crore doses per month to 10 crore by September 2021.

A notification by the Ministry of Science and Technology read: “... The production of Covaxin will be increased from the current 1 crore doses per month to 10 crore by September 2021.”

The press release stated that production of the COVID-19 vaccine is being produced on a war footing.

“Production of Covaxin to be increased from 1 cr doses per month to 10 cr by Sep 2021 by enhancing capacity and adding more manufacturers. Grants for the same are being provided by DBTIndia under its mission COVID suraksha," the Health Minister tweeted.

The press note further said, “To increase production of #Covaxin, financial support is being extended to Bharat Biotech’s new facility in Bangalore, Biopharmaceutical Corporation in Mumbai, Indian Immunologicals Ltd in Hyderabad and Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Ltd in Bulandshahr.

CoronavirusCOVID-19COVID-19 vaccinecovaxin
