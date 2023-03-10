Centre Using Government Agencies As Political Weapons: Sitaram Yechury

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) Speaking to the media at the day-long hunger strike led by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha at Jantar Mantar here on Friday, national general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M), Sitaram Yechury said that the Centre has been using government agencies as political weapons and violating the constitutional system.

Yechury appealed to all the opposition parties to put pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he had promised that he would implement the Women`s Reservation Bill 9 years ago, which is still stuck in the Lok Sabha.

He added that there is a need to pressurise the Central government to pass the bill.

The CPI-M leader said that the Centre is misusing the government agencies and harassing leaders.

He added that the BJP says that leaders who claim to be innocent should answer the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

He stated that all the leaders who have been summoned to appear before the ED, have done so and cooperated in its inquiry by answering the questions asked.

He said that the media should understand that all the leaders gathered at the protest site are here in support of the Women`s Reservation Bill and not to unite opposition parties.

