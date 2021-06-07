Centre will provide vaccines to all above 18 years from June 21: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (June 7) announced that the central government will provide free vaccines to all citizens above 18 years of age from June 21.

He said that the Centre will procure 75 per cent of the total vaccine production in the country and provide it to the state governments free of cost.

“From Monday, June 21, in every state of the country, for all citizens above the age of 18 years, the Government of India will provide free vaccine to the states, “PM Modi said in his address to the nation.

“The Government of India itself will buy 75 percent of the total vaccine production from vaccine manufacturers and will give it to the state governments free of cost,” he added.

Modi said that owing to the pressure from state governments, the Centre had allowed them to procure 25 per cent of the total vaccine stock. But since they faced several difficulties in its implementation, the Centre is taking back that responsibility.

“25% of vaccination work with states will now be handled by the Centre, it will be implemented in the coming two weeks. Both State and Centre to work as per new guidelines in the coming two weeks,” said Modi.

Live TV