New Delhi: In the wake of a recent security breach in Parliament, the central government is actively exploring measures to fortify the institution's security, with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) most likely to be deployed for security, according to government sources.

Security Overhaul Talks Include Key Stakeholders

Insiders revealed to ANI that a crucial meeting was convened, and attended by officials from the Delhi Police, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), CISF, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and other pertinent divisions. The deliberations included a proposal to entrust the CISF with the comprehensive security of Parliament, citing its expertise. Another viewpoint suggested retaining Delhi Police security personnel at specific points.

Decision Pending, Survey Initiated

While a final decision is anticipated in the upcoming week, sources hinted at a two-pronged approach discussed during the meeting. Simultaneously, an order has been issued for a thorough survey of the Parliament building complex, gathering crucial insights before the potential deployment of CISF. The CISF, a central armed police force, presently safeguards numerous central government ministry buildings in Delhi, along with installations in the nuclear and aerospace domain, civil airports, and the Delhi Metro.

Lok Sabha Security Breach Triggers Action

The urgency for a security revamp stems from a recent breach on December 13, when intruders, Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma, jumped into the Lok Sabha from the visitors' gallery, releasing smoke canisters. The Lok Sabha Secretariat responded swiftly, suspending eight security personnel for lapses in handling the incident.

Charges Under UAPA, Probe Ordered

Charged under the anti-terror Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), the intruders triggered a comprehensive review of Parliament security. The MHA, responding to the Lok Sabha Secretariat's request, initiated an inquiry committee under CRPF Director General Anish Dayal Singh. This committee, comprising members from various security agencies and experts, aims to identify lapses, investigate the breach, and recommend corrective actions.

Opposition Voices Concerns Over Parliament's Functionality

In a related development, opposition MPs have raised concerns, alleging that the Modi government's actions, including mass suspensions, indicate a reluctance to allow Parliament to function smoothly. In light of these events, the MHA emphasizes a commitment to improving security in Parliament and awaits the recommendations of the inquiry committee.