CEO Suchana Seth, Accused of Murdering Son In Goa Wrote Note With Eyeliner, Revealed Her Anguish

New Delhi: A Goa police official said on Friday that a crumpled note, written with eyeliner, was recovered from a bag belonging to Suchana Seth, who allegedly killed her four-year-old son over custody issues. Seth (39) was nabbed on Monday night for murdering her son in a service apartment at Candolim in North Goa. She and her husband are separated and their divorce proceedings are ongoing.

A senior police official said that a crumpled note, written with eyeliner on a tissue paper, was found in her bag. “We would not like to disclose the content of the note but it indicates that she was upset over the custody of her child,” he said.

The note was not found in the bag where she had hidden her son’s body after killing him, he said.

Police said that a court had given visitation rights to her husband Venkat Raman, which had angered the accused. Seth was caught in Chitradurga district of Karnataka while trying to reach Bengaluru in a taxi.