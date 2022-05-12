New Delhi: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will release CGBSE Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 Results 2022 soon.

Once released, the students who sat for the CGBSE Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 examination will be able to check their scores on the official site of CGBSE on cgbse.nic.in. Students will also be able to check scores on the other official website results.cg.nic.in.

Earlier, on May 10, State government Principal Secretary, Alok Shukla had said that CGBSE Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 results for this year will be announced in 3-4 days.

CGBSE Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 Results 2022: Steps to check result

Step 1. Visit the official site of CGBSE - cgbse.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 link available on the homepage.

Step 3. Enter the required login details and click on submit

Step 4. Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Check the result and download it for further need.

It may be noted that the Chhattisgarh Class 10 board examination was conducted from March 3 to March 23, 2022, while Class 12 board examination was conducted from March 2 to March 30, 2022. Additionally, students are advised to keep a check on the official site of CGBSE for more related details.