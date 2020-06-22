CGBSE Chhattisgarh class 10th, 12th results 2020: Chhattisgarh board to release result at 11 am on June 23

New Delhi: The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is most likely to release the date for the declaration of CGBSE class 10th and class 12th 2020 results on June 23. The result is expected to be out at 11 am.

According to reports, the answer sheets of the board exams have been evaluated and onyl processing of result was left.

The results will be released on the official website of the board, which is cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. Candidates can also check the latest updates related to board exams and get the result link via email or SMS.

Students who appeared for the exams can follow these simple steps to check the CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 result 2020, once its gets released by the board:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CGBSE: cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in or examresults.net

Step 2: Click ‘CGBSE Class 10th Result 2019’ or ‘CGBSE Class 12th Result 2019’

Step 3: On the new page, enter your roll number and other details to log-in

Step 4: The results will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to download it and take a print out for future use.

According to a report, at least 3.84 lakh candidates had appeared for the CGBSE exams held in March this year. The board had conducted Class 10 exams beginning March 3; but due to the significant rise in the number of coronavirus cases, it was forced to cancel the exams.

Nearly, eight lakh students appeared for state board examinations out of which, six lakh students appeared for Class 10 board examinations and 2.5 lakh for CGBSE Class 12 exams.