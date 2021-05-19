हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CGBSE

CGBSE class 10 results 2021 to be declared today at cgbse.nic.in

More than 4.61 lakh students had appeared for the CGBSE Class 10th exam.

CGBSE class 10 results 2021 to be declared today at cgbse.nic.in
File Photo (ANI)

CGBSE Class 10th Result 2021: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the result for class 10 board exams on Wednesday (May 19, 2021). 

More than 4.61 lakh students had appeared for the exam and can check the result on CGBSE's official website. 

The result is likely to be released at 11 AM on cgbse.nic.in.

The Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Board Exam 2021 was cancelled due to the COVID-19 situation in the country. The official announcement was made by the state Education Minister, Premsai Singh on April 22. 
 

