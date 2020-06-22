CGBSE Result 2020: Chhattisgarh Board to declare Class 10th, 12th results on June 23

New Delhi: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the class 10th and 12th board results on June 23 on its official website cgbse.nic.in at 11 am.

Nearly, eight lakh students appeared for state board examinations out of which, six lakh students appeared for Class 10 board examinations and 2.5 lakh for CGBSE Class 12 exams.

Here's how you can check the result on its official website:

Step 1: Open the website cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘CGBSE Class 12th Result 2020’ or 'CGBSE Class 10th Result 2020’ pop up on the homepage

Step 3: Fill the asked details like - roll number, date of birth as mentioned in your admit card

Step 4: As soon as the details are submitted, the result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Candidates can take print out, email or download the result for further reference

Candidates can also check the latest updates related to board exams and get the result link via email or SMS.