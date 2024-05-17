Chaar Dhaam Yatra: No VIP Darshan, Reels And Videos Banned, Key Updates

New Delhi: Uttarakhand has imposed a ban on 'VIP darshan', videography and making of reels for social media content at premises of the Char Dham temples. In the view of rise in the number of pilgrims visiting the Char Dham Yatra, the Uttarakhand government has decided to extend the ban on "VIP Darshan" till May 31 this year.

In a letter to all Chief Secretaries of the states, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi said, "I would like to inform that this year, there is a continuous surge in the number of pilgrims visiting the Holy Char Dham in Uttarakhand. For better management, we have decided not to have any "VIP Darshan" till May 31, 2024.

“Char Dham Yatra is being conducted smoothly. Arrangements have been made to ensure a systematic darshan for the pilgrims. However, it has been observed that videography and reels for social media are being created within the temple premises, causing crowds to gather and resulting in inconvenience for devotees. To address this, videography and reels for social media are completely banned within a 50-metre radius of the temple premises in Char Dham, keeping the convenience of the devotees in mind.” the letter stated.

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary said that in order to streamline the process of Darshan at the Dhams, state government has started a process of registration for Chardham Yatra.

"Registration is mandatory and devotees must register for the Chardham Yatra 2024 on https://registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in/. Darshan at the Dhams shall be allowed only to the devotees on the date for which they have registered," the letter read.

The elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions should get themselves medically examined before commencing their Yatra and follow the guidelines issued by Deptt of Medical Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of the Uttarrakhand which are available on https://health.uk.gov.in/pages/display/140-char-dham-yatra-health-advisory Govt. of Uttarakhand is committed to provide a hassle-free Yatra experience to the devotees and seek your support in disseminating the above information to the public at large in your state/UT, the letter read.

Chardham Yatra 2024

Over 26 lakh devotees from across the country and abroad have registered for the ongoing Char Dham Yatra, which commenced in Uttarakhand on May 10. The Char Dham Yatra holds profound spiritual significance in Hinduism and typically takes place from April-May to October-November.

The pilgrimage is believed to be best completed in a clockwise direction, starting from Yamunotri, then proceeding to Gangotri, Kedarnath, and finally Badrinath. Pilgrims can undertake the journey by road or by air, with helicopter services available.

In Hindi, 'char' means four, and 'dham' refers to religious destinations. The Char Dham Yatra involves visiting four holy sites: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath.