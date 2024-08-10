Chai Seller Cracks UPSC Three Times: Meet IAS Himanshu Gupta, Who Is Living The Dream Of Many

In the face of extreme adversity, one person's unwavering determination can turn dreams into reality. This is the remarkable story of Himanshu Gupta, an IAS officer from Uttarakhand, whose journey is a testament to the power of perseverance and hard work.

Himanshu’s early years in Sitarganj were marked by financial struggles. Despite his bright academic abilities, his family’s dire circumstances made even the smallest comforts hard to come by. To support his family, Himanshu’s father ran a tea stall, and Himanshu would assist him after school.

Himanshu undertook a grueling daily commute of 70 kilometers just to learn basic English. After completing school, he moved to Delhi to pursue higher education. Admitted to Hindu College at Delhi University, Himanshu faced financial barriers once again. Undeterred, he taught children and wrote blogs to cover his college fees.

Three Attempts At UPSC Examinations

Himanshu set his sights on the UPSC civil services exam, a challenging test that many aspire to pass. In his first attempt, he successfully cleared the exam and was offered a position with the Indian Railways Traffic Service (IRTS). Not satisfied with this achievement alone, Himanshu resolved to continue his pursuit of becoming an IAS officer.

His dedication paid off when, in his second attempt in 2019, he secured a position with the Indian Police Service (IPS). However, Himanshu’s dream was to become an IAS officer. With resolute determination, he embarked on a third attempt, pouring his heart and soul into his preparation. His hard work and persistence culminated in his selection for the IAS, fulfilling his long-cherished dream.

Himanshu Gupta’s success serves as an inspiration for anyone facing challenges on their path to achieving their goals, proving that with determination and hard work, even the toughest obstacles can be overcome.