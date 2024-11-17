Chairs Thrown At Ex MP Navneet Rana As Chaos Erupts In Maharashtra’s Amravati Rally

Unrest broke out at BJP leader and former MP Navneet Rana’s rally in Maharashtra’s Amravati last night. A mob attacked a rally, throwing chairs and shouting threatening slogans. The police have registered a case and urged people not to spread rumours.

Supporters surrounded Rana as a group threw chairs at her rally in Khallar village, according to videos circulating online. In one clip, she walked toward the crowd, apparently telling them to leave, before they started throwing chairs at her. Her security team quickly intervened to shield her.

Navneet Rana told the media, “We were campaigning peacefully in Khallar, but during my speech, some individuals began making lewd gestures and hooting. I chose not to respond, but then they started shouting Allahu Akbar slogans. When my supporters asked them to stop using offensive language, they began throwing chairs.”

Amravati, Maharashtra: During a campaign meeting in Khallar village, Daryapur constituency, BJP leader and former MP Navneet Kaur Rana was attacked with slogans, death threats, and chairs hurled at her. She has filed a police complaint against 40-50 unidentified individuals and… pic.twitter.com/9jfaqMRWvf — IANS (@ians_india) November 17, 2024

BJP leader Navneet Rana visited Khallar village on Thursday to campaign for Ramesh Bundile, the BJP candidate from Daryapur Assembly constituency, when a dispute erupted between two groups. Inspector Kiran Wankhade of the Crime Branch Rural Amravati confirmed, “A dispute broke out during the rally, and we have registered a case based on Navneet Rana’s complaint,” Wankhade said.

Amravati, Maharashtra: Chaos erupted at a rally addressed by former MP Navneet Rana in Khallar village, Daryapur. Miscreants disrupted the event, vandalized chairs, and caused tension. Police enforced strict security measures pic.twitter.com/1B5NlPDBdJ — IANS (@ians_india) November 16, 2024

Rana, accompanied by her supporters, visited Khallaar Police Station later in the day after the disruption at her rally. The situation has since been brought under control, with a police checkpoint established in the village.

Navneet Rana, a former actor, served as the Independent MP for Amravati Lok Sabha constituency from 2019 to 2024. She joined the BJP earlier this year but failed to secure a win in the general elections. Married to Ravi Rana, the MLA from Badnera in Maharashtra, Navneet Rana was previously associated with Sharad Pawar's NCP.