CHAITRA NAVRATRI

Chaitra Navratri 2023: Devotees Throng Temples in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh To Offer Prayers To Goddess Durga

Chaitra Navratri or Vasant Navratri is celebrated during the spring season in India and it is considered to be an important nine-day celebration for the Hindu community. This year, the nine-day festivities begin from Wednesday (March 22) and will go on till March 30.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 09:30 AM IST

New Delhi: Marking the first day of Chaitra Navratri 2023, hundreds of devotees on Wednesday thronged temples across Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and other parts of the country and offered prayers to Goddess Durga. Chaitra Navratri or Vasant Navratri is celebrated during the spring season in India and it is considered to be an important nine-day celebration for the Hindu community. This year, the nine-day festivities begin from Wednesday (March 22) and will go on till March 30.

 

 

Chaitra Navratri In Delhi

Early morning ‘aarti’ was performed at the famous Jhandewalan Temple in Delhi on Wednesday. Devotees visited the temple to offer prayers and seek blessings from Goddess Durga. People were seen standing in the queue waiting for their chance patiently to offer prayers. 

Mantras were being chanted by priests and holy songs are being played at the temple premises. People also flocked to Chhatarpur Temple to witness the early morning `aarti` on the first day of Chaitra Navratri. 

 

 

Himachal Pradesh Chaitra Navratri Celebrations

Devotees in large numbers thronged temples in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday to mark the start of the nine-day-long Chaitra Navratri. Necessary arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the festival, an official at the Brajeshwari Devi temple said. He said they are expecting 20,000-25,000 people every day. On the last two days of the festival, the temple would open for devotees till late midnight. 

One of the most venerated shrines in north India, the Brajeshwari Devi temple in Kangra town also sees a majority of pilgrims from Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Also drawing thousands of devotees are the Chintpurni temple in Una district, Baba Balak Nath temple in Hamirpur district, the hill-top Naina Devi temple in Bilaspur district, Jwalaji and Chamunda Devi temples in Kangra district, and Bhimakali and Hateshwari temples in Shimla district.

 

 

Significance Of Chaitra Navratri

 

Chaitra Navratri or Vasant Navratri is celebrated during the spring season in India and it is considered to be an important nine-day celebration for the Hindu community. This year, the nine-day festivities begin on March 22 and will go on till March 30. Each day is dedicated to a different form of Goddess Durga, worshipping the power and qualities that each avatar represents. The first day of Chaitra Navratri falls during the ‘Shukla Paksha’ of the moon ie, the full moon phase. The rituals performed during the nine days in order to praise Goddess Durga, vary each day. It also marks the birthday of Lord Rama, which usually falls on the ninth day during the Navratri festivity, hence it is also known as Rama Navratri.

The festival is much like Maha Navratri, dedicated to the nine different forms of Goddess Durga, collectively known as Nav Durga. The festival, dedicated to the worship of the nine avatars of Maa Durga, will conclude with Ram Navami on March 30.

