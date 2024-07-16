Chamba: A Very Good Choice For A Short Trip, You Can Fully Enjoy It Without Spending A Lot Of Money

Himachal Pradesh is known for its natural beauty. Be it summer or winter, this place is full of tourists throughout the year and is a favorite place for people living around Delhi. Whether it's a two-day getaway or a long weekend, Himachal Pradesh is the perfect destination to enjoy.





Most of the people who come to Himachal Pradesh choose places like Manali, Kasaul for their vacation, so it is very crowded. Hotels often do not accommodate. If you really want to enjoy your vacation, plan a place where you don't have to face such problems. Chamba in Himachal Pradesh is the best choice in this regard.Chamba is a small town in Himachal Pradesh. It is approximately 578.4 km from Delhi. Chamba is located at an altitude of 1,006 meters above sea level on the banks of the Ravi River at the confluence of the Sal River. Which adds beauty to this city.Khajjiar Lake is small but the greenery around it doubles the beauty of this lake. Khajji Nag Temple is located near the lake. Because of this, it was called Khajjiar Lake. Khajjiar is also called the "mini Switzerland" of India.If you like adventure, don't miss the chance to visit Sach Pass. Cycling in the mountains of Sach Pass is full of adventure. You can experience this adventure by renting a bike. Mountain biking is a different kind of fun.Visit Lakshmi Narayan Temple in Chamba. This temple was built in the 10th century. You can see Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu in the temple. It is believed that marble brought from the Vindhyahal Hills was used to build this temple.Best time to visit Chamba is from March to June. The winters are very cold here. Sometimes it also snows.To reach Chamba, buses ply from Kashmir Gate in New Delhi. The journey takes 11-12 hours.Pathankot is the nearest station to Chamba. Trains are available from here to take you to Chamba..