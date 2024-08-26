Champai Soren Meets Amit Shah, To Join BJP On August 30, Confirms Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

In a significant political development, Champai Soren, a prominent Adivasi leader and former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on August 30. This news was confirmed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who took to social media to announce Soren's upcoming induction into the party. The assembly elections for 81 Assembly seats is likely to be held in October-November this year.

"Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and a distinguished Adivasi leader of our country, Champai Soren Ji met Hon’ble Union Home Minister Amit Shah Ji a short while ago. He will officially join the BJP on 30th August in Ranchi," tweeted Sarma.

The decision by Soren to join the BJP comes at a time when the party is actively strengthening its base in Jharkhand, a state with a significant tribal population. His inclusion in the BJP is seen as a strategic move, likely to bolster the party's influence among the tribal communities ahead of the upcoming elections.

The development comes in a u-turn for Soren, who last week announced to float a new party. However, the BJP leaders and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma were keen on inducting the tribal leader into the saffron fold. Champai Soren was upset with the JMM after Hemant Soren removed to take back the Chief Minister's chair after getting bail in the alleged land scam case. Hemant made Champai the Chief Minister of Jharkhand in Jauary this year after getting arrested in the case. However, last month, he took the reign of the state in his hand once again after getting a bail in the case.

Since then, Champai Soren was sulking as he felt insulted and later he resigned from the party.

Champai Soren has been a prominent figure in Jharkhand politics, known for his strong advocacy of Adivasi rights and development. His move to join the BJP is expected to create ripples in the state's political landscape, particularly within the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the party he has been associated with for decades.

This development underscores the BJP's ongoing efforts to expand its footprint in tribal-dominated regions, which have traditionally been strongholds of regional parties like the JMM. The formal induction ceremony is scheduled to take place in Ranchi on August 30, and it is anticipated that several senior BJP leaders will be present to welcome Soren into the party.

The move could potentially reshape the political dynamics in Jharkhand, with the BJP aiming to consolidate its position in the state by bringing in influential leaders like Champai Soren.