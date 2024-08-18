Champai Soren To Switch Sides? Delhi Visit Fuels BJP Defection Rumours

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and senior JMM leader Champai Soren arrived in Delhi today, fueling speculation about a potential shift to the BJP. The visit has triggered intense political activity, with rumors circulating about his possible defection ahead of this year's Jharkhand assembly elections.

Upon arriving at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, Soren declined to address questions about a possible defection and stated, "I am here for personal reasons."

The rumours are on rise as reports indicated that Champai Soren, who reportedly stepped down from his chief ministerial position after Hemant Soren's release from jail in July, is currently assessing his political options and his unexpected visit to Delhi has added furl to the fire.

Amid speculation of his possible meeting with the BJP and shift in loyalty, former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren, a close confidant of JMM chief Hemant Soren, took an early morning flight to Delhi on Sunday. According to the report, Champai Soren has been in touch with senior BJP leader and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

However, no official sources have confirmed these rumours.

Champai Soren, Jharkhand's current Water Resources Minister, was appointed as Chief Minister following Hemant Soren's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a land grab case. Champai Soren resigned from the position on July 3, after Hemant Soren was granted bail by the state's high court.