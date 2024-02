Champai Soren To Take Oath As Jharkhand CM Today, Floor Test In 10 Days

New Delhi: In significant development amid the political turmoil in Jharkhand, Champai Soren, a prominent figure in the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha party, is scheduled to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand today.

On Thursday, Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan extended an invitation to Champai Soren to Raj Bhavan to establish the government in the state. Champai Soren, a supporter of JMM leader Hemant Soren, has been entrusted with the responsibility to prove his majority in a floor test, scheduled to take place within the next 10 days.

On Thursday, Champai Soren, along with 43 legislators, met Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan, staking a claim to form the government in the state.

Amidst escalating political tension in the state on Thursday evening, Congress leaders seized the opportunity to condemn the BJP, accusing it of "crushing the mandate in every state."

"Immediately after the resignation of the coalition government in Bihar, the Governor had sent an invitation to form a new government. But the invitation to form a government was not sent even a day after staking claim in Jharkhand," Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in a post on X.

"First, the Chief Minister was forced to resign by imposing ED. He was arrested. Now there are reports that efforts are being made to buy the MLAs by stopping the formation of the new government. First Bihar, then Chandigarh and now Jharkhand - BJP is crushing the mandate in every state by influencing through money," she added.

Congress leader, Mallikarjun Kharge expressed disapproval of the Jharkhand Governor's delay in extending an invitation to Champai Soren, the leader of the JMM legislature party, to establish the government in the state.

"In the House of 81 MLAs, only 41 are majority. Despite having the support of 48 MLAs, not inviting Champai Soren ji to form the government is clearly a disrespect to the Constitution and denial of public opinion," Kharge said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, JMM leader and former chief minister Hemant Soren was sent to one-day judicial custody by a special PMLA court in Ranchi in connection with an alleged land scam case.

Soren was arrested on Wednesday night by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) after six hours of questioning in the money laundering case linked to the alleged land scam.