हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Champawat MLA resigns, vacates seat for Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to contest assembly bypoll

BJP MLA Kailash Chandra Gahtori submitted his resignation to Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri at her official residence in Yamuna colony.

Champawat MLA resigns, vacates seat for Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to contest assembly bypoll
Zee News file pic

Dehradun: BJP MLA Kailash Chandra Gahtori resigned from the Champawat seat on Thursday, paving the way for Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to contest the assembly bypoll from there. Gahtori submitted his resignation to Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri at her official residence in Yamuna colony, BJP sources here said.

Pradesh BJP president Madan Kaushik, Cabinet ministers Chandan Ram Das, Saurabh Bahuguna and MLA Khajan Das were present when Gahtori handed over his resignation to the Speaker. Soon after Gahtori quit, Khanduri said his resignation has been accepted.

After submitting his resignation to the Speaker, Gahtori visited the chief minister's residence.

Although the BJP won the recent Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Dhami himself could not save his own Khatima seat losing it to Bhuvan Chandra Kapri of the Congress.

He needs to become a member of the state assembly within six months of being sworn in to continue as the chief minister.

Gahotri had offered to vacate his seat for Dhami soon after the latter was sworn in as chief minister. "It will be an honour for me if the chief minister contests from Champawat", Gahtori had said earlier.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CM Pushkar Singh DhamiUttarakhand CMChampawat
Next
Story

CRPF Recruitment 2022: Apply for Engineer's post at crpf.gov.in, salary up to Rs 75,000; details here

Must Watch

PT2M3S

UP Superfast: ED cracks down on Mukhtar's family