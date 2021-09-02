Chandan Mitra, former Rajya Sabha MP and senior journalist, dies

New Delhi: Chandan Mitra, former Bharatiya Janata Party MP died late Wednesday night in Delhi, confirms his son Kushan Mitra. The leader had switched to the Trinamool Congress in 2018.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of the leader, he wrote: "Shri Chandan Mitra Ji will be remembered for his intellect and insights. He distinguished himself in the world of media as well as politics. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Chandan Mitra had resigned as printer and publisher of the Pioneer newspaper in January 2021. He was replaced by Narender Kumar of Harnandan Publications.

(This a breaking news story, more details are awaited)