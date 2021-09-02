हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Chandan Mitra

Chandan Mitra passes away, PM Modi expresses grief

Chandan Mitra, a well known editor and a former parliamentarian, has passed away. 

Chandan Mitra passes away, PM Modi expresses grief

Chandan Mitra, a well known editor and a former parliamentarian, has passed away at the age of 65.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his grief over the demise of Mitra. He wrote on Twitter, "Shri Chandan Mitra Ji will be remembered for his intellect and insights. He distinguished himself in the world of media as well as politics. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Tags:
Chandan MitraMPRajya SabhaNarendra Modi
