Chandigarh hostel video leak: From protests to arrests - Here's what happened so far

New Delhi: Amid the Chandigarh hostel video leak which has shocked the nation, 3 people arrested in the case have been sent on 7-day police remand. The court, on Monday, has been sent to police custody for a week while their mobile phones and a few related videos will be investigated by a forensics team.

Here is a timeline of all developments in the Chandigarh video leak case:

Massive protests erupted in Chandigarh University post-Sunday (Sept. 24) midnight after the videos of around 60 girls taking baths in the hostel were leaked.

Soon, social media posts claimed that several girls attempted to die by suicide after their videos leaked online.

The Mohali Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amit Talwar dismissed claims of students' attempted suicide as "rumours"

After an initial probe, police arrested a 23-year-old female student, her alleged boyfriend from Himachal Pradesh, and another 31-year-old man from Himachal.

Chandigarh University in Punjab's Mohali has been shut for students till September 24, the university sources said on Monday (Sept. 19).

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Sept. 19, ordered a three-member-all-women Special Investigation Team (SIT) of police officials to probe the case.

The SIT team will be under the supervision of senior IPS officer Gurpreet Kaur Deo.

Amid protests, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) GS Bhullar spoke to the upset students late on Sunday night and tried to pacify them by saying "implicit faith is necessary" and "law is being followed".

"We will keep coming to you, implicit faith is necessary," said DIG GS Bhullar.

DIG Bhullar told ANI that there was a communication gap earlier, which the police are trying to bridge.

"The issue has been of communication gap. We have been clarifying again and again. We are assuring students that law is being followed and all legal procedures are being undertaken," DIG Bhullar said.

(With agency inputs)