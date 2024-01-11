Tremors In Chandigarh, Jaipur After 6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan

NEW DELHI: Mild tremors were felt in Chandigarh and Jaipur after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan on Thursday afternoon. Earthquake tremors were also felt in the National Capital Region, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram and several north Indian cities. According to reports by Pakistani media, tremors were also felt in Lahore, Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cities.

Epicentre in the Hindukush region of Afghanistan

According to the National Center for Seismology, the nodal agency of the Government of India for the monitoring of earthquake activity, the tremors had its epicentre in Afghanistan. "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 11-01-2024, 14:50:24 IST, Lat: 36.48 & Long: 70.45, Depth: 220 Km , Location: Afghanistan," it wrote on X.

Its epicentre was located in the Hindukush region of Afghanistan.

Panic Among Delhi-NCR Residents

Residents in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, and surrounding areas felt mild tremors. Several buildings and structures experienced minor structural damage, and people rushed out of their homes and offices in panic. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported at this time.

Local authorities and disaster management teams are on high alert, assessing the situation and responding to emergencies. Emergency services, including police and medical teams, are actively engaged in providing assistance where needed.

Residents are advised to stay alert and follow safety protocols in the event of earthquakes and aftershocks. It's essential to secure heavy objects, turn off gas lines, and be prepared for potential aftershocks.

This earthquake serves as a reminder of the need for preparedness and vigilance in earthquake-prone regions. Authorities continue to monitor the situation, and residents are urged to stay informed and take necessary precautions.