CHANDIGARH

LIVE | Chandigarh Election Results 2024: Check Full List of Winners-Losers Candidate Name, Total Vote Margin

Chandigarh Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024 Full Winner Candidates List: Chandigarh voters are waiting for the Lok Sabha Chunav Result 2024 to find the list of their representatives in the Lok Sabha.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2024, 08:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Chandigarh Lok Sabha elections 2024: Voting concluded in Chandigarh in the last phase of voting on 1st June 2024. The state has 1 seat which is being contested. The ECI will be releasing the results for the Lok Sabha elections and the list of the winning and losing candidates in Chandigarh on June 4. The result of the election will be announced starting at 8am. Votes counting will be done collectively across the country revealing the parliamentary representatives of Chandigarh along with other states. 

Check Out The List Of Candidates Below 

 

S.No. Candidate Name Constituency Party Winner/Loser Vote Margin
1 Sanjay Tandon Chandigarh Chandigarh BJP TBD TBD
2 Manish Tewari Chandigarh Chandigarh INC TBD TBD

The fight will be between Sanjay Tandon and Manish Tewari. Chandigarh also saw a very high voter turnout with above 70% coming out to vote. The key parties contesting the elections from Chandigarh include BJP and INC.

 

