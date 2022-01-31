हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Chandigarh opens all colleges, univarsities, coachings from tomorrow- Check guidelines here

Students who are aged between 15 to 18 years must have received at least the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Chandigarh opens all colleges, univarsities, coachings from tomorrow- Check guidelines here

New Delhi: Chandigarh on Monday (January 31) allowed all the higher educational institutes including public libraries and coaching institutes to reopen from February 1.

Chandigarh administration asked all the higher educational institutes to ensure the full vaccination of teaching, non-teaching staff and student who are aged above 18 years.

Students who are aged between 15 to 18 years must have received at least the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, the UT stated.

As per the new guidelines, all public libraries are allowed to operate with 50% of the capacity adhering to the Covid-19 protocols.

Simultaneously, all the coaching institutes can function with 50% of the capacity ensuring the vaccination of staff and students.

Only academic and related activities should be conducted on the premises of the institute while following the Covid -19 protocols.

