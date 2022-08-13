Chandigarh: Chandigarh on Tuesday witnessed a new world record for having the largest human waving the National Flag of India in a cricket stadium in Sector 16. The Union Territory got its name registered in the Guinness World Record attempt as it observed the largest human chain forming the Tricolor to commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav marking 75 years of Independence of the country.

They said the Human chain was formed by 7,500 students who dressed up in the form of Tiranga. Union Minister of Culture Meenakshi Lekhi, Administrator of Chandigarh Banwarilal Purohit, and Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt (who is also an Olympic medalist) arrived at the stadium to attend the flag wavering event organised by the NID Foundation and Chandigarh University.

Purohit congratulated all the participants for attaining this title and urged the people to unfurl the national flag at their residences. The students also made a Tricolour-like shape in the air, while they queued themselves in the form of the Human Flag in the presence of the team of Guinness Book of World Records.

Swapnil Dangarikar, an official of the Guinness World Records Adjudicator, who was also present at the event verified the record and said, "The previous world record for the largest human image of a waving a national flag-- earlier achieved by GEMS Education in Abu Dhabi, UAE-- has been broken and a new world record has been created by NID Foundation and Chandigarh University in today`s event."

UAE achieved the record for the largest human image of a waving national flag with 4130 people, in 2017. However, India has broken the record comfortably with over 5,885 young boys and girls forming the World`s Largest Human Image of a Waving National Flag, said the official.Speaking on the occasion, Governor Banwarilal Purohit said that with the successful creation of the world record has given a great message to the entire world on the 75th anniversary of India`s Independence Day.

"This event has become even greater than what I had imagined. I extend my heartfelt congratulation to Chandigarh University Chancellor and NID Foundation Chief Patron S. Satnam Singh Sandhu whose team has achieved this feat. Not only their institutions, but they have made the entire Chandigarh and entire country proud," said Purohit, who was the chief guest at the event.

"The way that the NID Foundation and Chandigarh University have been able to bring the people together, for celebrating the spirit of patriotism and paying tributes to those who made supreme sacrifice for the country`s freedom, has been absolutely commendable. This is the first of its kind event in India and I congratulate them on the success of the event," Purohit added.

Union Minister Lekhi on the occasion conveyed, "I do not believe that we got the Independence without any shield, as it is often said. Various people like Bhagat Singh sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country.”

"Some people, for their politics, call Bhagat Singh a terrorist, but his offering to the nation`s freedom is unforgettable. He sacrificed his life at a very young age," she said while attacking Sangrur MP Simranjeet Singh for his alleged `terrorist` remarks on Bhagat Singh.

"Thousands of our youth gathered here to form the waving image of our tricolour, there could not be a better view in the entire country than what we witnessed here today. Congratulations to the NID Foundation, Chandigarh University and most importantly the students, who made this dream of mine come true."

Speaking on the occasion, S. Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chief Patron of NID Foundation, and Chancellor of Chandigarh University also congratulated the participants and said that the historic formation of the national flag aptly celebrates the spirit of India`s 75th Independence Day under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

"The Tricolour is a symbol of national pride for the entire country. To honour our national flag, the Government of India under the able leadership of PM Modi is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav all over the nation," he said adding, "Our national flag is more than the three colours. It is also a reflection of the pride of ourpast, our commitment to the present and our dreams for the future. Our tricolour is a symbol of India`s unity, integrity and diversity. I am thankful to Chandigarh Administration for their unwavering support in achieving this historic feat."

Feeling proud to be a part of the event, one of the students expressed his contentment by saying, "I am proud that I am a part of this historic event, celebrating the independence of a land that has given us a unique identity and associated with proud heritage and values."

"This is a day when we commemorate and pay homage to the courageous sacrifices of our freedom fighters, who fought hard with a worthy patriotic spirit to get their home free of British oppression. At 75th year of independence, it`s very important that we continue to cherish and practise the same ideals and values our great countrymen held dear during their struggle to build an independent India," said another student Shahid.

The programme was attended by more than 25,000 people including youth, kids and the elderly, alike to mark the `Har Ghar Tiranga` campaign, under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India`s people, culture and achievements.

The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.

The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about the tricolour.