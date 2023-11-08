Chandigarh Smart City Brings In 'Birbal' To Provide Citizen Services On The Go

Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) has taken another step to facilitate citizen centric services in the territory. CSCL chief executive officer Anindita Mitra launched the interactive chat-based interface named 'Birbal' that merged all major citizen services provided by Chandigarh administration and municipal corporation into one seamless platform to provide efficient and user-friendly citizen services. The innovative artificial intelligence-driven chatbot is bound to provide hassle-free services.

"BIRBAL reaffirms the city's commitment to leveraging technology to create seamless experiences for residents. Its primary objective is to provide accurate information and guide citizens toward the appropriate resources. Through BIRBAL, citizens will have access to comprehensive information on the major services offered by the UT administration and MC, making it a one-stop platform for information dissemination and grievance redressal," said Mitra.

The chatbot can address issues, including complaint management, citizen services, public transport services, online payment services, certificates/forms, health, suggestions, MC budget, property details and fire safety certificates, among other facilities.

Mitra added that citizens can interact with BIRBAL using keywords, predefined questions and voice commands. The AI chatbot incorporates features, such as voice assistance, live agent support and AI-based response updates, said the CEO.

She further said BIRBAL enables citizens to provide suggestions and feedback directly to all services in Chandigarh, fostering continuous improvement and updates. In cases, the Chatbot cannot address specific queries, a live chat option is available for citizens to engage with dedicated support operators who will promptly provide accurate information.

The CEO said accessible through the official CSCL website and Im Chandigarh mobile app, BIRBAL has already gained significant attention during its beta testing phase. Over 12,434 users engaged with the bot, resulting in approximately 32,000 messages exchanged.

This innovative platform will provide city residents easy access to information and prompt assistance, making their lives more convenient, she added. This AI Virtual Assistant is developed using CoRover.ai, a Generative AI powered Conversational AI platform.