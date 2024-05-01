Chandigarh TGT 2024: Chandigarh TGT Recruitment Exam 2024 Dates Out, Check Exam Schedule Here

New Delhi: The Chandigarh Education Department has recently unveiled the comprehensive examination timetable for the upcoming Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Recruitment Exam 2024. Scheduled to span from June 22nd to June 28th, 2024, the written test promises to be a crucial step in the recruitment process. A wealth of essential information, including specific exam dates, has been meticulously outlined within the exam schedule, readily accessible through the provided direct link.

Moreover, candidates eager to participate in this assessment can procure their hall tickets starting from June 17th, 2024, via the official portal chdeducation.gov.in. Ensuring equitable access, the Chandigarh TGT Recruitment Exam 2024 is slated to conclude by June 28th, paving the way for subsequent evaluation processes. Following the examination's culmination, the provisional answer key will be unveiled on July 1st, facilitating candidates' opportunity to raise objections until 5 pm on July 3rd.

This ambitious recruitment endeavor aims to fill 303 TGT positions across various disciplines on a permanent basis. The written examination is designed to gauge candidates' aptitude through a series of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), collectively amounting to 150 marks. To remain abreast of any developments concerning the examination date, prospective candidates are encouraged to periodically revisit the department's website.

According to the official notification, "The Education Department of Chandigarh Administration has solicited applications for the TGT (Masters/Mistress) positions via advertisement number 05/2023. The deadline for online application submission is March 18th, 2024, with fee payments accepted until March 21st, 2024. The detailed subject-wise syllabus for the written test has already been made available on the website."

For further insights, interested individuals can refer to the Chandigarh TGT Recruitment Exam 2024 schedule. Notably, the written examination for TGT (Masters/Mistress) positions across subjects such as Hindi, Punjabi, English, Sanskrit, Home Science, Music, Fine Arts, DPE, Mathematics, Science (Medical), Science (Non-Medical), and Social Science is slated for Saturday, June 22nd, 2024, commencing at 10:00 am and concluding at 10:50 am.