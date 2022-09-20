Chandigarh University Viral Video: MMS scandal has Mumbai-Gujarat CONNECTION? There may be FOURTH arrest soon

The strings of Chandigarh MMS leak case are connected with Mumbai and Gujarat. In this case, the fourth person can be arrested at any time. A device has been found by the accused girl, which has been sent for investigation. Videos were saved on this device. On Monday, a girl student and two youths arrested in the Girls Hostel MMS case of Chandigarh University, Mohali, were produced in court. The court sent all three to seven days' police remand. The SIT has started investigating the matter since the remand and the interrogation of the accused has been going on since Monday evening. A DSP attached to the SIT also visited the campus, where he inquired. Now the strings of this matter are now connecting with Mumbai and Gujarat also.

According to police sources, phone calls have also come from Gujarat and Mumbai on the mobile phones of the accused. The SIT team is inquiring about what their connection is with them. According to police sources, there is also a fourth person in this case who was blackmailing the girl. He is yet to be arrested. The team has left to catch him. At the same time, the accused student used to send the video to her boyfriend, Sunny. Sunny used to store that video on a device. That device has been recovered from Sunny and it has been sent to the forensic team.

Although SSP Vivek Sheel Soni has made a big claim in this case, he said that so far only one video has come out, which is of the accused. Apart from this, no other video has surfaced in the investigation. According to Mohali SSP, the arrested student had said during interrogation that she had not recorded the video of any other student. She only recorded her own video and sent it. At the same time, the mobile phone of the accused was sent for forensic examination.