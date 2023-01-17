topStoriesenglish
Chandigarh woman feeding stray dogs hit by speeding car, incident caught on camera

The 25-year-old woman is currently under treatment after a speeding car, which was reportedly travelling on the wrong side, rammed into her while she was feeding the stray dogs at Chandigarh's Sector 53 market. 

Chandigarh: A 25-year-old woman in Chandigarh suffered serious injuries after a speeding car rammed into her, while she was feeding the stray dogs, police said. 

The incident pertains to Saturday night, while the woman was feeding the stray dogs at Chandigarh's Sector 53's furniture market was hit by a speeding vehicle.

The woman was rushed to the hospital and is under treatment at Sector 16.

WATCH: Woman hit by a speeding car in Chandigarh while she was feeding street dogs

According to the police, primarily investigations suggested that the speeding four-wheeler was travelling on the wrong side. 

"The main accused is absconding. A case has been registered into the matter," police said, adding that the condition of the woman is out of danger. 

Police's investigation into this matter is underway.

