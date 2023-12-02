Chandrapur Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Congress’ Ram Kumar Yadav VS BJP’s Sanyogita Singh Judev

The central participants in the 2023 Chhattisgarh Assembly elections include the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Indian National Congress (INC), while regional parties like Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC), AAP, BSP, and other smaller players have also fielded their candidature in select constituencies.

Chandrapur Constituency, 2023

Chandrapur is one of Chhattisgarh's ninety Legislative Assembly constituencies. Elections for 20 of Chhattisgarh's seats will take place in phases starting on November 7 and ending on November 17 for the remaining 70 seats, according to the Election Commission's (EC) schedule of events. On December 3, the votes will be tallied.

Chhattisgarh assembly election

Chhattisgarh went to polls in two phases, on November 7 and 17. While voters of 20 assembly constituencies exercised their franchise on November 7, rest did on November 17. The counting of votes is scheduled for December 3. Out of the 90 Chhattisgarh Assembly seats up for grabs, 10 seats have been reserved for individuals from Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 29 for Scheduled Tribes (STs).



In the 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections, Chandrapur Assembly constituency witnessed a voter turnout of 75.20%. There were 214,550 valid votes cast out of a total of 161,280 registered voters. Ram Kumar Yadav emerged victorious, the next closest rival by 4,418 votes. The winning candidate secured a 2.70% margin over their closest rival.

The Chandrapur assembly constituency in Chhattisgarh is primarily populated by the Agariya Patel community. The constituency has a total of around 215,300 voters, of which 106,600 are men and 108,700 are women. The literacy rate in Chandrapur assembly constituency is 65%. In general, people here are predisposed to vote for a candidate instead of a party. The names of the seasoned leaders like Queen Ratna Mala Devi of Raj Mahal and Yudhvir Singh Judeo are associated with this constituency.